Re-elect Melissa Beaton to Mount Vernon City Council.
Melissa spent her first term as a council member listening to the community, learning the workings of city government and representing Ward 3 extremely well. I am very proud of her and her contribution to the council's decision-making process. Melissa deserves a second term to help keep Mount Vernon moving forward.
Melissa's support for re-election comes from every part of the community, proof that she represents everyone equally and is committed to doing what is best for all. Truly a genuine, honest and very effective leader for the community.
Melissa has been involved in numerous community projects. On a Saturday, you could find Melissa wheeling bark for a Rotary work party or attending a fundraiser for a local charity. Community service is in her blood.
Many tough decisions are on the horizon for the council, and now more than ever, the community must have people in city government they can trust to represent them honestly and fairly. Melissa is truly that person.
Please mark your ballot for Melissa Beaton for Mount Vernon City Council, Ward 3. You'll be very glad you did.
