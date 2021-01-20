I can still remember sitting in the cramped, flimsy car with a man I dreaded seeing. The small back seat piled with newspapers, we drove around town in his Renault Dauphine, stopping one block after the next, where he would send me out to knock on strangers’ doors to sell subscriptions to the Seattle newspaper I delivered.
Shy seventh grader that I was, I hated that door-knocking so much that every time he picked me up down at City Hall, my heart sank.
After a few years, the man in the Dauphine disappeared from my life, but the car’s advertising slogan still sticks in my memory. “Forty million Frenchmen can’t be wrong.”
Turned out that when it came to that underpowered deathtrap, they could. The slogan might have sold Americans a few crummy French cars, but when reality set in, the Dauphine quickly departed the American scene.
The other day, Bill Bruch, Skagit County Republican chair, brought those days and that car to mind when he was reported to have said he’d consider changing his opinion about the thoroughly debunked claims of election fraud if a majority of the 72.4 million people who voted for Trump changed their minds, as well.
That remark neatly sums up much of today’s Republican Party. If others share your beliefs, true or not, having plenty of company is enough. That’s the case for millions of Republicans who, contrary to all evidence, believe the presidential election was rigged and that Antifa bullies, not Trump loyalists, just ravaged our Capitol.
Some unsupported beliefs are relatively harmless, like those of the many who take comfort in believing guardian angels watch over them.
But those who accept Trump’s election lies seem bent on buying a very dangerous car and insisting the entire nation ride in it.
Ken Winkes
Conway
