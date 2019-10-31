I endorse Jennie Beltramini for School Board.
Jennie is the consummate student and school advocate. She has demonstrated the highest levels of instruction, innovation and initiative over the past 23 years in education.
In the classroom, Jennie reached students through quality instruction and supportive relationships. No other current candidate has the same understanding of classroom instruction, needs of students and requirements of teachers.
Jennie also spent several years as a member with the Washington Education Association State Board. In this capacity, she learned valuable skills in diplomacy, policy writing and advocacy.
Recently, Jennie worked for a national organization as a math engagement specialist. While there, she continued to hone her skills around deep learning for students, high quality instruction and adult leadership.
Jennie and I have shared a rich professional career that has spanned the past 15 years. She is undeniably one of the most qualified, fair, intelligent and deliberative candidates I have ever seen for a position on the Anacortes School Board in my 23 years as a city resident. Vote Jennie.
Peter Donaldson
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.