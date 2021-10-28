As a former Port of Skagit Commissioner very familiar with the different issues facing the port commissioners, it is very evident that special interest groups do not buy this election. 

I know the airport will continue and how it grows is an issue for the entire community, not just the Port of Skagit. We need a commissioner who is an active farmer, and Griffin Berger is that person. He is also well-versed in all the Port of Skagit projects and knows the biggest and most important industry in this county is agriculture. He is needed as a voice for agriculture and a very articulate voice he will be. He reminds me of a young John Kennedy and those people do not come along often and if he is willing to serve, we should do our duty and elect him.

You will not be sorry if you vote for Griffin Berger. From the La Conner Marina to the fiber optic project in eastern Skagit County, Griffin understands, he will listen and represent all of you. He is our future. Stand back and enjoy the ride.

Jerry Kaufman

Burlington

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.