We elected someone who was going to “drain the swamp.” It turns out this meant dismantle the government.
The dismantling of the National Security Council pandemic unit and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s epidemic/pandemic protections, the two-month delay in taking any action (for political reasons) and the lack of any science-based plan to control the COVID-19 pandemic is unconscionable to the point of being criminal.
We are 4% of the world population, but 25% of its cases and 22% of its deaths (pandemic-stats.com, 8/20/20) — after the previous administration proved that we could fight and prevent a pandemic from taking hold in the U.S.
Since COVID-19 is obviously not magically going away any time soon, and the present administration is obviously not going to do anything of any import about it, it seems our only hope for suppression of COVID-19 and a return to a normal life is a new administration.
Think about that on Nov. 3 and about how many are still dying every day. Let’s make America safe again.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
