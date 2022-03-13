...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
So, eliminate the gas tax when we should be cutting back how much fuel is burned, if one believes that humans cause climate change.
So, eliminate the gas tax, when lower fuel use burns Putin and saves gas, unless he’s a political buddy.
In either case, we shouldn’t be encouraging gas use.
There are many costs to live in this country that are unavoidable, and those costs hit the less advantaged the most, fuel among them. The fairest thing to do is to credit the gas tax amount as 1,000 miles per month to anyone who needs a state subsidy and maybe more since farm use is exempt. The state already sends a monthly check for living costs, then, hold on, increase the gas tax.
Let’s incentivize less use of petro and not hurt those who can’t afford the basic needs that this land-sprawling, corporate-entangling, waste-encouraging culture that we have accepted as normal.
If we really want to make a difference, calculate your energy footprint, available with a dot gov website, and be aghast. Each person should be at 17 tons of carbon dioxide per year when the national average is near 52 tons per year.
Please don’t complain about the gas tax; everything is fixable.
