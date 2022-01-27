...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, San Juan County, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area,
Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and
Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Letter: Better education for children helps all of us
The Sedro-Woolley School District asks us to vote yes to replace the current Education and Operations levy with one at the same tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of property value.
How does this affect me? What’s the value of education? I looked at average annual wages for people with different levels of education from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics:
No high school diploma: $30,784
High School diploma: $38,792
Associate's degree: $46,124
Bachelor's degree: $64,896
Unemployment among those without a high school diploma is 5.4% while among those with a bachelor’s is only 2.2%.
Educated students have a better chance of financial success in life. The rest of us benefit, too. Increasing the wealth of more people means less public assistance is needed. More young people will be contributing to the economy, further reducing the tax burden on the rest of us. We all live better when we improve the economic well-being of our population.
This generation of students has dealt with a significant disruption of the educational process. They will need some special assistance in overcoming the disturbance. The future will require a well-educated citizenry to understand complex issues that lack simple answers. I will vote yes for the levy.
