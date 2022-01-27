The Sedro-Woolley School District asks us to vote yes to replace the current Education and Operations levy with one at the same tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of property value.

How does this affect me? What’s the value of education? I looked at average annual wages for people with different levels of education from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics:

No high school diploma: $30,784

High School diploma: $38,792

Associate's degree: $46,124

Bachelor's degree: $64,896

Unemployment among those without a high school diploma is 5.4% while among those with a bachelor’s is only 2.2%.

Educated students have a better chance of financial success in life. The rest of us benefit, too. Increasing the wealth of more people means less public assistance is needed. More young people will be contributing to the economy, further reducing the tax burden on the rest of us. We all live better when we improve the economic well-being of our population.

This generation of students has dealt with a significant disruption of the educational process. They will need some special assistance in overcoming the disturbance. The future will require a well-educated citizenry to understand complex issues that lack simple answers. I will vote yes for the levy. 

Tim Howland

Sedro-Woolley

