We are at a crossroads as a country when it comes to policing.
Any rational person agrees that extrajudicial killings and no-knock warrants accidentally executed on the wrong address are a horror we cannot let continue. But there are degrees by which we arrived at this reality, and one of those degrees included allowing police officers in their contemporary militarized uniforms to post up in our schools.
These are often kind and well-meaning public servants who have friendly relationships with students. They are also people who unintentionally re-traumatize children with prior experience that makes them wary or afraid of police.
Learning does not happen without first establishing safety.
“The sins of the father” should be irrelevant in our schools. As a parent of three children in the Mount Vernon School District, a friend and fan of several MVSD teachers and the partner of a middle school teacher, I worry about safety every day. Statistics, however, make me far more worried for my kids’ peers of color, who are more likely than others to be profiled, harassed and assaulted by school resource officers.
Bringing armed, uniformed officers into our schools is unnecessary and contributes to an atmosphere of racism, distrust and authoritarianism that does not enable our children to thrive. As recently voiced by the brave Student Council president of MVHS, police are experienced by many students as threatening rather than protective.
I ask the Mount Vernon School Board, outgoing Superintendent Bruner and incoming Superintendent Vivanco to divest from the relationship they maintain with the MVPD in the interest of our children’s well-being and continuing education.
Many proven alternatives exist. Please do not let one of Mount Vernon’s kids become a news story before you move toward a more just and equitable educational community.
Stefanie LeJeunesse
Mount Vernon
