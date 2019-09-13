I understand the concept of eliminating plastic bags. What I can’t grasp is the five-cent charge for paper bags at some places.

It should be a simple process of just using paper and getting rid of the plastic with no extra charge (penalty) at checkout.

Also, it shouldn’t be allowed to bring into the store your “reusable” bags. I’ve observed many that are quite dirty looking that are tossed onto conveyor belts — even touching the next person’s purchases. This cannot possibly be sanitary.

Bring back some sanity.

James Kennedy

Mount Vernon

More from this section

Load comments