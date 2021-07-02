Wishing you a safe and sane holiday, though I fear for some of us in the Skagit Valley, it will be neither.
This part of the year, our dog spends hiding in our bedroom. The fireworks terrify her, and though most of my neighbors are compassionate toward animals and veterans suffering PTSD, a few of them are not. I predict there will be injuries, some of them children, and property damage. I don’t know who they will be, but perhaps some of them are the same folk who refuse to vaccinate or wear a mask. They probably don’t know what critical race theory is, but they oppose it. They tend to be more interested in maintaining their right to behave dangerously than accepting their responsibility for whatever damage they cause. Not even going to mention guns.
The city of Burlington banned consumer fireworks. It won’t make any difference. If you’re a scofflaw, laws only matter if they favor you. I wish my neighbors and the good people of Skagit County a happy and healthy holiday. I’m going to sit on my front porch with a hose. Just in case.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
