It is late summer, and once again vast areas in the western United States are in flames.
Nearly five million acres have burned in western states this year, and the fire season is still young. (New York Times)
Some of California's largest fires in history are burning right now, including the massive August Complex fire, now the largest in state history. (L.A. Times)
Wildfire is a natural feature in the West, but the severity of fires has increased in recent decades in direct relation to increasing global temperatures from climate change.
Nine of the world's 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2005. (National Centers for Environmental Information)
The U.S. and world urgently need to address the climate crisis. Remarkably, only one presidential candidate has a serious climate plan: Joe Biden.
“When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, the only word he can muster is ‘hoax,’” Biden said in announcing his plan in July. “When I think about climate change, what I think of is jobs.” (Associated Press)
Biden’s plan, detailed on his website, would invest heavily in clean, renewable energy and stop all climate-damaging power plant emissions by 2035. It would rebuild the nation’s infrastructure to promote conservation, energy efficiency and economic resilience. And it would assist communities hardest hit by environmental degradation.
In the same way Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal investments in communities, workers and infrastructure led the U.S. out of the Great Depression, Biden’s plan will initiate a new era of U.S. leadership in a post-carbon world.
As part of that plan, Biden should hire thousands of workers to perform forest restoration, thinning and controlled burns to reduce the risk of catastrophic fires and restore forest health.
Vote for Biden. His plan would put climate change back at the top of the U.S. policy agenda where it belongs.
Kirk Johnson
Mount Vernon
