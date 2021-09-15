Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Some selected excerpts from President Biden's (Sept. 9) speech:
“… because I have that federal authority.”
“… if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.” “Additionally, we’re increasing the availability of new medicines recommended by real doctors, not conspiracy theorists.” “This is not about freedom or personal choice.”
As a nation we are being diminished, threatened, coerced by a president who seems caught in the influence of a small group of individuals with access and an agenda. He is becoming obsessed with power and the notion that only his doctors, and those who agree with them, are the "real doctors." He is threatening elected officials and thereby the entire democratic process.
Finally, and not a truer statement did he speak, he said: "This is not about freedom."
We, as a nation, are in deep trouble. COVID is the least of our problems. If the powers-that-be would unloose the doctors in the U.S. to use all the tools they possess in the fight against COVID, as doctors in many other countries, such as India and Peru, are doing, their results show hospitalizations and deaths would drop dramatically. That is obviously not the agenda. The wielding of power and the imposition of fear seem to be the official agenda of the White House.
