The Democratic Party and liberal media have been deliberately ignoring the many gaffes, misstatements and failing health of Joe Biden.
It’s clear, his questionable cognitive and leadership abilities are being protected by a sheltered campaign.
Biden is not well and is incapable of leading this nation. He would struggle to fully comprehend daily economic and security briefings, or be able to discuss and negotiate international issues with world leaders and dignitaries.
If he rarely leaves his Delaware basement now to campaign or take questions from the media, how will he adequately function later with all the demands of the highest office in the land?
So the question is, if Biden wins the presidency is it going to be Kamala Harris or a shadow government and secret consortium of backroom oligarchy making all the decisions who will run our country?
Will it come down to known radicals in their party using him as a token figurehead in order to facilitate an orchestrated socialist coup against our nation?
Sadly, all evidence points in that direction. There’s really no other explanation why a cognitively impaired senior citizen is being used as a Trojan horse to win an election.
So far, based on their “virtual” Democratic convention this week, which has mainly focused on more Trump hatred, false accusations regarding his COVID-19 response and ignoring the current and catastrophic racial unrest in U.S. cities, it appears the Democratic Party doesn’t have a policy platform other than their astronomical “freebie” sales pitch taxpayers can’t afford.
The Democratic Party is in shambles and America will suffer tremendously if Biden and his corrupt proxies are successful in their sinister socialist takeover of our nation.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
