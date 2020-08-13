Democratic voters should vote for Joe Biden and ensure that their friends in other states vote for Biden.
This is especially important for Bernie Sanders supporters. A large study of the 2016 election found that fully 20% of Bernie Sanders supporters did not vote for Hillary Clinton. Of these, 12% voted for Donald Trump. (Newsweek) These votes might have made the difference in the election.
Trump’s margin of victory was only about 70,000 votes spread out over Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Yes, the Russians were heavily involved in promoting Trump. Further, Clinton was a badly flawed candidate who ran a terrible campaign. She spent too much time in Arizona and Texas instead of ensuring that traditionally Democratic states stayed blue. She never visited Wisconsin at all.
But too many Sanders supporters switched to Trump or simply didn’t vote.
In my opinion, Republicans cannot win a national election without illegal voter suppression and the help of Vladimir Putin. Trump lost the popular vote by three million. It is conceivable that he could lose by as many as five or six million votes in 2020 and still carry the Electoral College. Without a landslide victory for Biden, Trump will never leave office. You can take that to the bank.
Trump’s first term has been an unmitigated disaster. By Dec. 1, we are projected have almost 300,000 deaths from COVID. (University of Washington)
Another four years of this racist incompetent, and he will have every American but his super-rich friends crawling on their hands and knees.
James Winchester
La Conner
