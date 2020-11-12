On the day Joe Biden was elected president of the United States, the bells of Paris rang; and all across America, there was dancing in the streets.
At the victory speech, we saw the joyful face of Kamala Harris and realized that what has been missing from our politics for the last four years is joy. We saw the warmth and respect Joe Biden has for all of us and realized that what has been missing is warmth and respect.
With the same enthusiasm and determination with which we voted for Joe, let us actively support him through the next four years. His work will be long and hard and complicated, and there will be snipers in every tree. Let us always have his back, and resist anyone — even among our fellow supporters — who nitpicks or second-guesses any move he makes in implementing his strategy.
Democrats have a sad history of doing that to the people we elect, but this time we need to change our ways. Joe needs all the help he can get in rebuilding our democracy from the terrible wreckage of the last four years.
Ann Adams
Oak Harbor
