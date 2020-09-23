Do you want a weak and confused man for president who is a lifelong politician and has trouble speaking without a prompter? Vote Biden.
Do you want a national “Green New Deal” like they have in California where electricity is not always available? Vote Biden.
Do you want a president who is weak on China and has a history of sending jobs to China? Vote Biden.
{span style=”background-color: #ffffff;”}Do you want a president who will be led by young radicals to take our country in a far left and socialist direction? Vote Biden.{/span}
Do you want a president who will shut down the country again if the virus gets worse? Vote Biden.
Do you want a president who replays the tragedies in his life to get votes? Vote Biden.
Do you want less school choice, more regulations, less police and a slower economy? Vote Biden.
Sharon Bakke Benson
Bow
