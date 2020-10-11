Every voter should stop and pause when Joe Biden, a candidate for the highest office in the land, refuses to comment "until after the election" on whether or not he will pack the Supreme Court.
Imagine a job candidate saying to a prospective boss, "I am not going to tell what I will do about that until you hire me."
Packing the Supreme Court would effectively upend the U.S. Constitution by setting a precedent for a court that merely reflects the whims of the White House occupant or legislative majority at any given time.
Could Biden/Harris have a shot at court packing in 2021? They would if the Democratic National Convention runs the table in 2020 by gaining majorities in both houses of Congress as well as winning back the White House.
These Democrats appear confident that polls show that they have a big enough lead to hunker down and run the clock out by stonewalling questions they would rather not answer.
This arrogant refusal to comment should not be allowed to stand.
Doug Hansen
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.