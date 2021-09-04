Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Our commander in chief, Joe Biden, is not fit for office. Loss of our service members’ lives in Afghanistan is due to his poor judgment and those around him.
The only way forward is to remove Biden from office. His ineptitude is on display for all to see. He has single-handedly moved the United States from a position of power to one of weakness. Does the Taliban now call our shots? And ISIS assassinate our troops?
Weakness does not bode well on the world stage. I was working in the Middle East during the Jimmy Carter years and the Iran hostage crisis. A strong president brought an end to the situation, and that wasn’t Carter. But not before Russia invaded Afghanistan, which actually gave rise to the Taliban and even Osama bin Laden.
This president must be removed from office either by impeachment or the 25th Amendment citing presidential disability. By this action, the world will know that American democracy can rise above even presidential incompetence by righting the Ship of State and sailing on. Statesmanship, not politics, is required by our representatives.
We have strong adversaries in the world that are contemplating their next moves against this weak president. It takes little imagination to see Taiwan as history. Russia, who knows. And we are still in Afghanistan, fraught with American hostage possibilities and more mayhem.
The executive branch has made a major blunder for the world to see. Let us use the powers vested in our Constitution to correct it. This is not for the weak of heart, but it is the only way forward. A weak president is not a friend to the world or America.
