The debacle in Afghanistan has shown President Biden as either incompetent or morally unfit to lead this country.
He has destroyed relations with our allies beyond repair and advanced the cause of our worst enemies by gifting them strategic and small arms weapons beyond their wildest dreams.
The Taliban now has our fleet of Blackhawk helicopters. His incompetence and that of his generals has set the honor and reputation of the U.S. military back 50 years. No ally or potential ally will trust us to keep our word, and all our adversaries are gleefully high-fiving each other to see our diminished status on the world stage. Drones, weapon technology and aircraft are being dismantled and sent to Pakistan where Iran, Russia and China will have access to our latest battlefield technology.
He accepts the word of one of the most brutal terrorist groups in the world that they will recognize human rights, in spite of the evidence that they are still killing and brutalizing people.
What is it going to be — removal by the 25th Amendment or impeachment for dereliction of duty in the face of the enemy? He has to go.
