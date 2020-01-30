It's heartbreaking when someone you love joins a dangerous group such as a gang or cult.
Psychology Today online and New Republic (Dec. 13) outline the power and inner workings of dangerous groups. This list shows how leaders of such groups get power over their members.
Leaders encourage people not to think, and they posit that you can't trust those who do think. Leaders insist members must not be open to any information other than what the leader demands they hear. Leaders claim those outside their belief system are enemies, thus a pledge of loyalty is often asked of members.
Members must not acknowledge any criticism of the leader. Leaders claim that only they have the solution to members' problems. Leaders exert a tyrannical hold on members, thus exposing members to constant rants, spouting conspiracy theories condemning government or any other outsider including one's family. Members are to be devoted to the leader no matter what the leader does even if it includes lying and cruelty.
It's sad when any person cuts themselves off from reasonable conversations with relatives. If family offers valid research showing the realities of global climate change, infringement on voting rights, abuse of immigrants, Russians hacking our elections, income inequality, racism, sexism, any information coming from any source other than the leader President Trump is deemed false. They make excuses for presidential lies and the cruel behavior of shaming outsiders.
I never understood the power Jim Jones had over his followers 30 years ago when 900 followers drank the poisoned-laced Kool Aid, but after reading about cults I got it. Blind obedience to any political leader is a danger to oneself and to our democracy. Let's hope the Republican Party decides to deprogram itself before it's too late.
Think. Ask questions. Have an informed conversation today.
Teresa Dix
Mount Vernon
