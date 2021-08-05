There is saying that goes "Don't blame a clown for acting like a clown. Blame yourself for going to the circus."
A very dangerous clown is on the loose with millions of followers.
I don't understand the blind, slavish following of Donald Trump.
Look at the list of people who have been convicted of crimes because of their association with him. Unfortunately, several of them received pardons before Trump's term was over.
It is beyond comprehension that the leadership of the Republican Party has become so corrupt, with the exception of the two members who will serve on the Jan. 6 committee.
The four police officers who recently testified about how they endured the onslaught at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have once again put their lives on the line.
Democracy is in peril. Socrates said, "When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers."
Arliss Abbott
Mount Vernon
