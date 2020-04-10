On April 7, 1,970 Americans died from COVID-19 (WorldoMeter). On June 6, 1944, about 1,000 U.S. servicemen perished on Omaha Beach. The courage and sacrifice of those brave men are legendary. Yet we have nearly 2,000 dead in one day from a disease that conservatives and President Trump repeatedly mocked as a “Democratic hoax.”
Now thousands of U.S. citizens, mostly elderly and infirm, die every day, isolated from their families and gasping for breath. Meanwhile, we get a daily ration of lies from an a president who spends more time blaming others for his utter failure than acting in the nation’s interest. He directly contradicts doctors and scientists serving on his own pandemic team, while pandering untested miracle cures.
These deaths are not the result of an uncontrollable natural disaster. The U.S. (population 330 million) and South Korea (population 51 million) reported their first case of COVID-19 on the same day, Jan. 21. Yesterday South Korea logged 53 new infections, eight deaths and a total of 10,384 cases. The U.S. reported 10,508 new infections, 1,970 deaths and a total of 400,335 cases.
The difference is that South Korean leaders acted with dispatch, immediately implementing a superb program of massive testing, social isolation, contact tracing and total quarantine for those exposed. We did nothing and worse than nothing, as many believed the grotesque lies told by Trump and right-wing supporters denying the dire threat posed by the virus. We are witnessing the most abject failure of leadership in American history. Trump, Republican politicians and conservatives who fuel these blatant falsehoods have blood on their hands.
James Winchester
La Conner
