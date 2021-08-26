Record heat waves in the Pacific Northwest. Devastating floods in Germany and China. Severe forest fires in California, Oregon and Greece.
Evidence of destructive climate change is all around us and has become increasingly difficult to ignore or deny. What once appeared as a worrisome but distant future has fast become our present-day reality.
Climate scientists from around the world say we have less than a decade to dramatically reduce fossil fuel consumption to keep global temperatures within habitable levels for humans and thousands of other plant and animal species. (IPCC Sixth Assessment Report)
We all have a role to play in achieving this goal, and many people are taking steps to reduce their climate footprint.
These include purchasing hybrid or electric vehicles, installing solar panels and purchasing renewable electricity, traveling more sustainably and adding more plant-based protein to our diets.
While individual action is important, the U.S. and world won’t achieve sufficient reductions in greenhouse gas emissions without significant changes to public policy at the local, national and international levels.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill recently approved by the U.S. Senate would modernize the U.S. power grid, establish a national network of electric vehicle charging stations and purchase zero-emission buses for transit systems and school districts. (PBS News Hour)
The larger and more climate-critical budget reconciliation package being advanced by the Biden Administration and Senate Democrats would establish key goals: that 80% of U.S. electricity come from clean sources – and U.S. carbon emissions decline by 50% – by 2030. Economic incentives for utilities, industries and individuals would move us rapidly toward those goals. (CNBC)
Regardless of political affiliation, we should all demand our elected officials take the bold steps necessary to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy and future.
Kirk Johnson
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.