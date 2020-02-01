Join me in supporting B-ESD’s bond and levy. I couldn’t be prouder to live, work and raise a family in this community. The two ballot measures support the students in Burlington in two ways.
The levy directly supports learning. This pays for so many essential things, such as nurses, counselors, reduced class sizes, athletics and all co-curricular activities. It is vital for our students that we pass this levy.
The capital bond pays for buildings. This bond gives our middle-level learners the opportunity to learn in a space that suits their developmental needs and provides equitable experiences for all B-E students. West View students will benefit from a new, upgraded gym. All buildings can gain much-needed outdoor cameras and key card entry doors for improved student safety.
My family was drawn to the Skagit Valley over 20 years ago by this incredible community. Our dedicated service groups put countless dollars and volunteer hours into making sure schools have what they need to serve students. Our teachers and support staff give of their own time and money to ensure our students have what they need. I’m excited to see the investment of these dollars generate exciting and necessary opportunities.
I consider it an honor and a privilege to vote yes for both measures in service of this community that I love. I encourage you to do the same.
Amy Reisner
Burlington
