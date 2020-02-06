For almost 70 years, many Burlington students have had the good fortune of attending West View Elementary.
We are a school filled with enthusiastic little learners, and passionate, dedicated teachers. We are proud of West View’s rich history and many successful alumni. However, this building built in 1951 now desperately needs attention to improve safety and access for our students in the 21st century.
With the passing of the bond, our West View students will no longer have to exit the school building to eat lunch in a portable in the parking lot. Having our cafeteria housed within the school will provide much needed security and give students easier access to restroom facilities, the office and classrooms. The removal of the cafeteria portables will increase parking, traffic flow and safety in the parking lot.
West View students will no longer have to use a gym barely the size of a basketball court. Like students in our neighboring communities, our students will have access to a full-size state-of-the-art gym with capacity to hold sporting events, music concerts and assemblies. The gym will not only support learning and engagement for West View families, but will be a facility the community can access and enjoy.
We are extremely proud to be Bobcats and proud of the rich 70-year history of our school. However, the school designed in 1951 is not sufficient to meet the needs of 2020. We are excited for the facility upgrades this bond will afford us.
Thank you for caring for our kids, our schools and our future.
Tamara Skeen
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.