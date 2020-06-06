In 2005, Irmgard A. Hunt published her memoirs of growing up in Nazi Germany in a book titled "On Hitler's Mountain." Although Hitler was elected by the people, he was able to insidiously do away with their freedoms and become a dictator.
At the end of the book, Hunt includes the answer she gave to an interviewer who asked if Hitler could rise in the United States? Her answer was "Yes, an American version of Hitler is possible. A dictatorship in America would arrive largely unnoticed and insidiously, with the pretense of a free democracy intact. The prerequisites would be that the executive, legislative and judicial functions would be in the hands of one party, headed by a man on a mission who surrounds himself only with the like-minded. The media would be largely controlled by that party or by sympathetic owners. The military would be obedient and heed the leader's orders against their better judgement, while the moneyed interests would be well protected. A powerful, shrewd sophisticated propaganda machine ready to lie to the people and manipulate their minds ... would quickly increase the danger to voices of reason, diverse opinions and criticism."
She goes on to say that the trigger to these events could be a severe economic disaster, among other things, which could provide the excuse to suspend or ignore the Constitution and give emergency powers to the leader.
Hunt's book is well worth reading today, and we should listen to her prophetic words.
Margery Bennett
Anacortes
