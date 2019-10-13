Taxpayers of Fire District #3 (Conway and Cedardale) should vote for Matt Stratton and Steve Boon to be fire commissioners.

In my opinion, the two candidates for commissioner will make great decisions for Fire District #3, helping to retain and increase the number of volunteers.

Steve Boon is a lifelong resident of Fire District #3, a family man and a local dairy farmer. Steve will be an excellent commissioner with real world business experience and local connections to the community.

Matt Stratton recently returned to Fire District #3 after serving a long career in federal law enforcement. Matt has experience in investigations and will be a fine steward of the taxpayers' money.

Looking forward, I respectfully ask that you vote Stratton and Boon to Fire District #3 to promote community responsiveness and fiscal responsibility.

John J. De Vlieger

Mount Vernon

