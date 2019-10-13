Taxpayers of Fire District #3 (Conway and Cedardale) should vote for Matt Stratton and Steve Boon to be fire commissioners.
In my opinion, the two candidates for commissioner will make great decisions for Fire District #3, helping to retain and increase the number of volunteers.
Steve Boon is a lifelong resident of Fire District #3, a family man and a local dairy farmer. Steve will be an excellent commissioner with real world business experience and local connections to the community.
Matt Stratton recently returned to Fire District #3 after serving a long career in federal law enforcement. Matt has experience in investigations and will be a fine steward of the taxpayers' money.
Looking forward, I respectfully ask that you vote Stratton and Boon to Fire District #3 to promote community responsiveness and fiscal responsibility.
John J. De Vlieger
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.