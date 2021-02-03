When I was young, most of the adult men I knew worked hard. My father did. For him and millions of men of his generation, work was more than a necessity. For these men, work fueled their sense of self-worth. They felt that regardless of what they did, mechanic, farmer, logger or salesman, they were leaving their mark on the world.
That strong work ethic infused the politics of the time for both Republicans and Democrats. Though they might have viewed their work differently, work’s high value was central to both. Often, Democrats were union members working for larger companies like Weyerhaeuser; Republicans, like my father, small businessmen on America’s Main Streets.
But for both Democrats and Republicans, their relationship to work informed their sense of themselves and their politics.
When my grandfather would pridefully say he'd “put in an honest day’s work,” we all knew exactly what he meant.
I wonder what those Proud Boys, the thousands who accompanied them, and the congressional leaders who supported their assault on our Capitol were so proud of?
Their name suggests the Proud Boys are certainly proud of being males. The white supremacist groups that forced their way into the halls of Congress seem satisfied with their whiteness alone. Many others called themselves nationalists. All were there to overturn a democratic election and retain in power the would-be autocrat to whom the Republican Party is in thrall.
So: White. Male. American. Each an accident of birth, each no work at all.
Democracy, on the other hand, is not easy. Applying its messy mechanisms to America’s deep economic and racial problems demands day after day of my grandfather’s “honest work.”
As last month’s events prove, Republicans have given up on it. For them, democracy is just too darn much work.
Ken Winkes
Conway
