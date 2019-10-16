I support Jill Boudreau for reelection as mayor of Mount Vernon.

After I attended two mayoral forums in the past month in Mount Vernon, I’m convinced Jill is the most experienced and informed community servant that we need. I realized she is an excellent communicator and exhibits professional leadership.

Let’s re-elect Jill Boudreau for mayor.

Fran McDowell

Mount Vernon

