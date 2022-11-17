The announcement to restart a planning process to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades is welcome news.

Long ago, I maintained backcountry trails for 10 summers in Glacier National Park, Montana. Even in the heart of grizzly country, I rarely saw them, but gained a healthy, abiding respect and admiration for them.

