The announcement to restart a planning process to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades is welcome news.
Long ago, I maintained backcountry trails for 10 summers in Glacier National Park, Montana. Even in the heart of grizzly country, I rarely saw them, but gained a healthy, abiding respect and admiration for them.
Before retirement, I spent six years working for the National Park Service in Sedro-Woolley, collaborating with public land managers and biologists within the broader North Cascades ecosystem to draft a plan to restore the grizzly here.
Those who know the North Cascades — hunters, hikers, climbers, horseback riders or admirers from afar — know it is a large, wild landscape, a magnificent part of Washington’s natural heritage.
Although we’ve lost key species from this ecosystem, recent relocations helped rally species such as the fisher and mountain goat.
Restoring the grizzly complements those efforts. Where grizzlies thrive, so does the rest of an ecosystem.
If we are serious about protecting some public lands as wild places where native species can persist, then restoring grizzlies here is needed.
This process is critically different than last time; the federal agencies are considering restoring grizzly bears as an “experimental population,” which enables more flexibility in managing potential conflict (human safety, livestock/crop concerns).
This novel approach demonstrates that the agencies have considered local voices and adjusted their plans accordingly.
Humans and grizzlies co-exist in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. Grizzly populations are thriving there because people learned to live with grizzlies and value their presence. We can do the same here.
Careful grizzly restoration planning over the past decade will provide a foundation for this renewed effort. I hope that wildlife managers follow both the science and their obligations as stewards of these lands to return the grizzly to its rightful home in our beloved North Cascades.
