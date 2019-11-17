Perspective requires some distance to get a larger view, OK, right.
After Veterans Day, this may seem sacrilegious. What if children of immigrants who crossed the USA border irregularly (more on that later) are compared to draftees? These conscripts, especially under 12, had no choice in where they were being taken. They went mostly not knowing the culture or language.
In this foreign land they grouped with others in the same circumstance for familiar surroundings. Many were sent "back where they came from," many did not.
Consider the treatment of Vietnam veterans when they were "taken" to Vietnam. They did the same to keep things familiar in a foreign place, they were lucky to get back, but they were treated horribly when they got home — and these were adults.
Imagine being a child being sent "back home" to mostly rugged conditions. What kind of reception waited for them and likely worse for the parent? For those who grew up here, having to figure out how to assimilate, are now being threatened to be sent back to a forgotten, perhaps never known culture.
I say "irregular" because even if they knew what they were doing, seeking all sorts of refuge, seeking refuge is not illegal, and as a child who do you go to once you are "in," the police? What was their police experience, is this logical? Let's step back for some perspective.
Robert Pare
Bow
