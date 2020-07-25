I am writing in support of Peter Browning for Skagit County commissioner from District 2. He understands the need to rebalance city/county relationships.
Five years ago, Peter presented the commissioners an EMS proposal very similar to the one finally adopted just 18 months ago. Peter supplied careful study and thoughtful advocacy for a sustainable plan.
Peter understands the challenges and importance of agriculture, and a diverse, supporting infrastructure both from his current job leading the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and his management of family acreage.
Peter is an elected commissioner of Skagit Regional Health, the largest single employer in the county with four times the employees and more than twice the budget of the county.
With his public health background and responsibilities in healthcare, he understands gender, racial and ethnic equity issues and their impact on Skagit communities.
Peter works with others for common goals, reducing rather than increasing any ill will which might exist. That reputation and his county, regional and state-wide contacts and connections will help the county, should he be elected. This broad support will aid his candidacy in the county-wide general election.
I will vote for Peter Browning and ask you to do so, as well.
Duncan West
Mount Vernon
