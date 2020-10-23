Peter Browning combines academic and real-world experience — precisely what is currently needed for competent decision-making in Skagit County. Good intentions alone won’t do.
Browning has shown good judgment in the past as leader of the Health Department and currently as CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.
He interacts well with people of all backgrounds without trying to stuff agendas down their throats. He is educationally equipped in doing the prerequisite analysis toward solutions that will serve our county well. So let’s go out and vote for this candidate most qualified for the job.
Alex von Cube
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.