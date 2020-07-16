Peter Browning is CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and doing an excellent job on behalf of small-business owners. It is the focus badly needed at a time when the county is trying to figure out how to revitalize our local economy. This includes providing housing that is affordable with the ultimate objective for people not to have to travel outside the county to live.
Browning did a good job as director of the Health Department and is now a hospital commissioner. That experience will come in handy at a time when we need expertise in health issues.
He grew up on a farm and understands agriculture and the concept of value-added farming. His interest in active communities stems from his many years at the Health Department where he supported walking and biking trails that promoted healthy and active communities.
Browning has managed large budgets in private industry as well as government. That will be his strongest asset qualifying him for the position at a time of shrinking allocations in all areas of county government to help us through recovery.
At this critical time, we need an energetic, intelligent county commissioner to help pull us out of the current misery.
Alex von Cube
Sedro-Woolley
