Peter Browning is running for Skagit County commissioner, and he has gained my respect.
Peter is presently on the Skagit Valley Hospital Board and is director of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. I believe the county could be more efficiently and effectively run by someone with his training and skills.
Peter would be an upgrade because of his willingness to listen to community members, and equally importantly, his ability to work and communicate with mayors of Skagit cities. We have several opportunities for saving money in the administration of county programs, and in cooperation with local towns, which is of paramount importance.
Peter is well respected for his knowledge of local government and of business that affects us. He also led the Skagit County Health Department for 18 years, interacting with numerous county departments.
He thoughtfully analyzed two long-standing Big Lake area problems that we as a group of concerned citizens hoped to improve. I believe he would apply this same style and expertise to our county governance.
We deserve a gentleman of his caliber in this position.
Pleas vote Peter Browning for Skagit County commissioner on Aug. 4.
Gary Johnson
Mount Vernon
