I have known Peter Browning for 25 years and worked for him for 18 years when he was the director of Skagit County Public Health. He is presently the director of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce and a Skagit Regional Health commissioner.
He is very dedicated and knowledgeable, listens to people and helps them develop reasonable conclusions to not only improve our communities, but also his staff and peers. He has good understanding of county budgets, the services the county offers and will be a great asset in moving the county through this pandemic.
He is a leader, not a follower, with great talents. He cares about the people in our community and strives to ensure everyone is safe. He has great work ethic, is talented, organized, intelligent and is willing and able to take on any task in representing our county.
My vote and yours should be for Peter.
Sandi Paciotti
Mount Vernon
