Peter Browning has what it takes to be an outstanding county commissioner for District 2. He has experience.
His has experience as a small-business owner, the CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, director of the Skagit County Health Department and is a committed community volunteer. Peter has years of experience managing people, budgets and above all, bringing people together.
He brought his experience to the Board of Directors of Skagit Regional Health and has helped transform their delivery of health care to us all.
I am particularly proud of Peter for running as an Independent candidate for a typically partisan office. Why? Because he believes it should be a nonpartisan office. So let his experience speak and not his political party affiliation. Without question Peter will serve us well, helping solve the issues our cities and county face with energy, determination and a commitment to finding a workable solution.
I’ve worked alongside Peter on many community service projects and enjoy his enthusiasm and work ethic.
Peter Browning will be an outstanding commissioner.
Bob Fiedler
Mount Vernon
