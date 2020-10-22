Skagit County needs a county commissioner who is an independent thinker, a problem solver and who will not just accept a staff recommendation without examining the issue fully.
Peter Browning is that person. I have known Peter for nearly 30 years having first met him in Mount Vernon Skagit Rotary, then later professionally when he was serving as head of the Skagit Health Department.
Peter is friendly and easily approached. He is a person who listens carefully, but also a person of action and follow-through. His successful business experience alone more than qualifies him for the position. Proven leadership and impeccable character are two qualities essential for those running for public office. Peter possesses both in abundance. His character is rock solid. His integrity is beyond reproach.
Peter is an incredible leader. A true leader is one who relies on the expertise of those who actually have the knowledge to make recommendations, evaluates available options and then decisively commits to the best course, has the ability to convince skeptics of the best solution and accepts responsibility for his actions. Peter possesses all these leadership qualities. Skagit County needs great leadership. Vote for Peter Browning.
Paul Taylor
Mount Vernon
