With all that is happening currently at all levels of government, I believe it is time to rethink our direction and how we are governed. It is becoming apparent to me that we need a fresh way of dealing with our issues.
I have known Peter Browning since moving to the Valley 17 years ago. During this time, I’ve gotten to know Peter and his family. Peter is a dynamic servant leader who does not seek the spotlight on himself.
His experience as the former head of the County Health Department will be an asset as we continue to struggle with the current pandemic challenge. It also gives him a unique insight to how our local government can be improved. In addition, his experience as the head of the Chamber of Commerce has given Peter insight to how nongovernmental organizations work and what their concerns and needs are.
Peter’s best attribute is his ability to think outside of the box and develop creative solutions. He has the ability to take these ideas and see them through completion.
Please join me in supporting Peter Browning as a county commissioner.
Bob Shrumm
Mount Vernon
