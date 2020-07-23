At this time in our history, it seems reasonable to have public leaders who are well versed in community and urban health issues and all of the health problems that go with the pandemic.
Peter Browning's experience will allow him to make decisions that will benefit all of the people who are dealing with the virus. He has a vast background of providing health care in communities around the state.
We need strong leaders who have proven backgrounds in providing health care. Browning is a dedicated and well-educated health care decision maker. I would recommend a vote for a strong, dedicated, health care leader — Peter Browning — for Skagit County commissioner.
James Hobbs, retired Health Commissioner
Mount Vernon
