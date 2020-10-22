We are fortunate this election to have a choice for someone who listens to others, works productively with those who differ in opinion and cares tremendously about the county we call home.
Peter Browning served as director of Public Health for 18 years and is currently a commissioner of Skagit Regional Health. He understands our region’s economic challenges being a business owner and current CEO of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.
Browning does not make decisions based on one source or that primarily benefit one group, encouraging diverse viewpoints into each discussion to reach an effective and affordable solution. It’s for this reason he decided to run independently in this election without claiming either political party. He did not want to be “owned” by any group in order to make pragmatic decisions on behalf of everyone.
I often hear from friends and others who wish there was less emotion and more understanding in public discourse. This current polarized state of politics and government can’t be changed overnight, but we can start right now. Here’s your chance. Vote for Peter Browning for Skagit County commissioner.
Dennis Richards
Anacortes
