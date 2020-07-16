Two of the main problems that we have in this state are property taxes and levies.
Those in control of taxation use the business and property owners as their cash machine without consideration of the impacts on our checkbooks. The taxpayers need to elect representatives who listen to them and work for them.
Bill Bruch is running for state House representative, Legislative District 10. He has 30 years of practical business experience. His elected leadership includes being a La Conner council member and chairman of the Skagit County Republican Party.
His slogan is "I will always put my neighbors of Island, Skagit and Snohomish counties first."
His priorities are: Ensure fiscal responsibility and accountability; support Navy and local economy; support schools and improve education.
I support this energetic and trustworthy individual because he embraces what our families and businesses value the most.
Art Fournier
Anacortes
