If you're looking for a hard-working, principled candidate who will stick up for your rights, Bill Bruch is your man.
Bill Bruch is the Republican candidate for position 2 for our Legislative District 10 in the Washington State House of Representatives. A lifelong resident of Washington, Bill has lived in the district for more than 16 years. He has 30 years of practical business experience.
As your legislator, he will fight against any effort to raise your taxes and he strongly opposes the constant efforts by the state lawmakers to impose an income tax. It's time to make our state government quit penalizing taxpayers because the bureaucrats refuse to live within their budgets.
A vote for Bill Bruch is a vote to help bring efficiency and fiscal responsibility to our state.
Ron Bates
La Conner
