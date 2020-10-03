I am confident people in my neighborhood do not want Seattle radicals running our government.
But that is what is happening. Huge urban Democrat majorities in power in our Legislature for nearly 40 years dictate how the rest of us must live.
State legislative seats are allocated by population density, so the urban chunk of our state has the lion’s share of lawmakers making decisions for us. Some of their policies are driven by extremists.
This year Democrats rammed through the law mandating comprehensive sex education starting in kindergarten without a single Republican vote.
Republican Bill Bruch, a Legislative District 10 candidate for the state House of Representatives, has consistently opposed that sex-ed law in solidarity with thousands of parents who do not want state bureaucrats meddling in their child rearing.
We need to send Bruch to Olympia to resist the next big fight — the yearly push for a state income tax.
To help keep Seattle radicals out of our classrooms and off our backs, please vote for Bill Bruch.
Sandy Stokes
La Conner
