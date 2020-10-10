Friends, it's time for a change in Olympia. Washington has been under one-party rule for too long. We need Bill Bruch, Republican, in the House of Representatives for District 10.
The Legislature has already voted to raise taxes on gasoline, small business and wants, like many Democrats, a state income tax. The majority party will just not rein in spending.
Bill Bruch will work to control wasteful spending and keep our state accountable to you the taxpayer.
Please vote for Bill Bruch who will work for us ... for a better tomorrow.
Reesa Compton
La Conner
