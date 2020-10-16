I support Bill Bruch for House District 10 because he stands for more transparency in government. It is time for our government officials to provide some perspective on COVID-19. We are constantly bombarded with a scoreboard of new COVID-19 cases, but we don’t hear about deaths from other causes in the same time period. Is this virus hysteria justified?
As of Oct. 9, Skagit County had 1,156 cases, 99 hospitalizations and 22 deaths with COVID. The Skagit County coroner’s website shows other causes of death. From January to September 2020, 95 people have died from accidents, 50 from falls, 16 from suicide and 25 from drug overdoses (some overdose deaths awaiting confirmation). Why no panic over these causes of death? Are they less important?
The public health response to this virus is based on the number of new cases, not the number of deaths. In Skagit County, no COVID-related deaths have occurred since Aug. 12. Yet we remain locked in Phase 2 of a mandated recovery plan. This is not “following the science.”
We need Bill Bruch in our Legislature. He will bring much needed openness and clarity.
Val Mullen
Sedro-Woolley
