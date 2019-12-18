In case you missed it, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time’s person of the year. That did not sit too well with President Trump. He went on to attack her simply because she is doing something that Trump should be doing himself.
What kind of fortitude does a man have to have that he attacks a 16-year-old girl via Twitter? Boy, talk about having a big ego problem.
Is he really so insecure that he has to attack a teenage girl just because he did not get his way? I would say yes. The sad thing is, you will not hear one Trump supporter or one Republican condemn what Trump has done.
Brian Hill
Mount Vernon
