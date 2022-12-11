After all these years, I still remember him. A year or so older, already visibly muscled, he would stalk across the elementary playground toward us, striking terror in our hearts. Alone or accompanied by one or two friends, he would call us names, threaten us, and now and again deliver a shove or a punch. It seemed the highlight of his day.
The image of that boy has often returned to me as I read about the trials of Alex Jones and his aptly named “Infowars,” and of Steward Rhodes, the founder of The Oath Keepers. They are bullies, too.
Hiding behind the cloak of his constitutionally guaranteed right to free speech, Jones’ “Infowars” specialized in Far-Right conspiracy theories and personal harassment. His false claim that the Sandy Hook child murders were a hoax and his harassment of the murdered children’s families resulted in hundreds of millions in court-awarded judgments against Jones. Unwilling to face the music of his own making, both Jones and his “Infowars” have declared bankruptcy. (Reuters)
Stewart Rhodes chose the Second as well as the First Amendment to hide behind. Claiming they don’t have to obey any laws they don’t agree with, his armed Oath Keepers have been a frequent presence at anti-government demonstrations, culminating in their participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection where they stockpiled weapons ready for use. (Politico)
It seems name-calling, threats and violence have escaped the playground. They have become standard practice on the Right. Instead of reasoned debate, Republicans call names (communist, socialist, pedophile) and promote violence in their political ads. (New Jersey Monitor)
And they don’t stop at words: They plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, they invade the Capitol and, masked and armed, they intimidate voters. (ABC News)
I foolishly thought I’d left those dreaded playground days behind me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.