A proven leader, Mayor Steve Sexton has a passion for Burlington.

This was very evident at the recent League of Women Voters forum where I became even more convinced that we need him to continue as mayor. My support comes from many years of attending City Council meetings, workshops and other sessions where I have observed his calm and highly professional leadership; his knowledge and effective administrative style and his ability to see the big picture while navigating the details. He has a thorough understanding of revenue sources and wise budget management.

Steve supports his passion with the skills, competence and proven leadership that we must have going into 2020 and beyond. Keep Burlington viable and livable and join me in voting for Mayor Steve Sexton.

Tana Wood

Burlington

