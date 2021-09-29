Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I am endorsing Joe Burns for Sedro-Woolley City Council, Ward 6.
Joe Burns loves the rural flavor and family-oriented sense of community in Sedro-Woolley.
Joe seeks to preserve our rich history while looking forward to our future. Because he is a blue-collar worker, he understands the importance of job creation and economic development to support our needed jobs and businesses. At the same time, Joe understands the balance between preserving our history, our rural roots and our present needs.
Joe will bring a spirit of teamwork, integrity and creativity to the table in developing a vision for Sedro-Woolley while maintaining fiscal responsibility. In addition, he desires to support the police, fire districts, medics and first responders as they are an integral part of the backbone of any community.
Make Sedro-Woolley continue to shine, and vote Joe Burns for Council, Ward 6, in November.
